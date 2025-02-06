Well, here's something we weren't exactly expecting - Nintendo has today released a Switch eShop demo for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

This is the third time this game has been released, with the original version starting life on the Wii in 2010 before being ported across to the 3DS in 2013. You can grab the demo, which gives you access to three levels in the first world, right now. Game progress in this demo won't be transferred across to the full game.

About this demo: "This demo lets you play in modern mode with extra hearts and expanded item storage. The full version of the game includes original mode, a more challenging way to play, with fewer hearts and limited item storage."

"In the demo version of the game, you'll receive some special items to help you reach the end of the level!"

When this game returned on the Switch last month, we awarded it seven out of ten bananas, noting how it's plenty of fun but felt it was more of a port than a remaster.