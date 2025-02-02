Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

As you might have already seen, Netflix has a new Devil May Cry animated series premiering on 3rd April 2025.

This week fans of Dante have been given their first look at the series' opening credits featuring the song Rollin' by the artist Limp Bizkit. The animation in this shot is done by the South Korean team Studio Mir (X-Men '97, The Legend of Korra), with the series led by Adi Shankar (Castlevania).

The first Devil May Cry game made its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2001. Nowadays, you can pick up Capcom's first three Devil May Cry games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. These titles are also currently half-price in the US for $9.99 each.

This opening scene follows the full trailer for the series which aired last September and featured Dante across all sorts of action sequences, taking on a variety of foes.