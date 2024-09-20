Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Netflix has revealed the first full trailer for its upcoming Devil May Cry anime series based on Capcom's critically-acclaimed franchise.

Premiering in April 2025 and animated by Studio Mir, it looks like the series will focus on a younger Dante, aligning the anime closely to Devil May Cry 3, one of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

The trailer functions as an introductory piece to the character of Dante, with some short shots teasing some of the enemies that the Demon Hunter will be facing. There's an awesome shot in which Dante is falling (with style) from the wreckage of an aeroplane, and another showcasing him wall-running while making full use of his guns, dubbed Ebony & Ivory.

The original Devil May Cry trilogy is available via the Switch eShop and are frequently discounted, so if you're interested in checking out how the franchise started, they're well worth checking out (well, apart from DMC 2, maybe).

As for the game franchise at large, its future is currently unknown after long-time director Hideaki Itsuno left Capcom to form a new studio called BirdkinStudio alongside Saori Utsumi. Itsuno has been heavily involved in the franchise since Capcom ordered he be assigned as a replacement director on DMC 2. Although the game wasn't received well critically, its commercial success motivated Itsuno and the team to continue their work on the franchise and improve upon future entries. We'd say they succeeded.