This year is set to be incredibly busy for Nintendo with its launch of the Switch 2, but before we even get to the Direct broadcast in April, first up is the return of Xenoblade Chronicles X.

In case you've somehow missed it, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is launching for the original Switch on 20th March 2025, and in the leadup, Nintendo has been sharing regular reminders on its social channels.

The latest PSA includes a bunch of absolutely stunning screenshots of the environments players can expect to traverse.

"A narrow escape... Embark into an unknown alien world. Survive the dangers of Mira and work to rebuild humanity in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition"

"Danger comes in all shapes and sizes (mostly huge)."

Nintendo has also been highlighting many characters in the game:

As previously confirmed, this definitive edition for the Switch will include updated visuals and additional content. You can also use a Nintendo Game Voucher to redeem this title digitally. You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: