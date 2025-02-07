Square Enix has released its latest financial update looking at the nine-month period ending 31st December 2024 in FY2025.

Overall, although net sales and operating income are down YoY for the wider business, the company has hailed Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake as a success, stating that operating income in its digital entertainment sector is slightly up "due to stronger sales of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake than initial assumptions".

Meanwhile, Square Enix has also highlighted its latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, titled Dawntrail, stating that it too has helped contribute to the overall operating income.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, mobile and PC browser games including Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Emberstoria, and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, have effectively tanked, leading to a drop in net sales from ¥78.0 billion to ¥56.3 billion.

Here's a quick look at the current financial stats for Square Enix:

- Net Sales: ¥248.5 billion (-3.5%)

- Operating Income: ¥33.3 billion (-4.4%)

- Ordinary Income: ¥37.7 billion (-7.7%)

- Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: ¥24.7 (-7.7%)

Back in December 2024, Square Enix confirmed that 2 million units of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake had been shipped and downloaded.