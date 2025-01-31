If you're a fan of Super Mario RPG's soundtrack, you might want to check out this new release from Square Enix.

It's "three new music products" including the original soundtrack, original sound box and original sound vinyl box and they will be going on sale in Japan on 9th April 2025. The good news is that local sites like Playasia will also be stocking these items, with sales now live. Here's a bit more about each item, along with a look:

Super Mario RPG - Original Sound Box

The original soundtrack of Super Mario RPG is here! This Original Soundtrack set includes four CDs featuring the background music from both the 1996 Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ version and the 2023 Nintendo Switch™ version. Super Nintendo Entertainment System version soundtrack is a remastered version of the tracks from SUPER MARIO RPG ORIGINAL SOUND VERSION（PSCN-5047-8), which was released in 1996.

Super Mario RPG - Original Soundtrack

The original soundtrack from the 2023 Nintendo Switch™ game Super Mario RPG released by Nintendo, is here! It includes newly arranged background music from the Nintendo Switch version, featured across two CDs.

Super Mario RPG - Original Sound Vinyl Box

Vinyl record from the 2023 Nintendo Switch™ game Super Mario RPG released by Nintendo, is here! It includes newly arranged background music from the Nintendo Switch version, featured across four LPs.

You can see the full tracklist for each item on Square Enix's official website page for Super Mario RPG. And if you haven't played the Switch release yet, it's well worth a look.