Alarmo is still only available in limited supply in a lot of regions, but in the US this unique sound clock has now been made available to every My Nintendo Store user. In other words, you no longer need to have a Switch Online membership to be able to purchase one.

This product is available "while supplies last" and will set you back $99.99 USD. The clock also requires a software update via wifi to get the latest scene updates.

Nintendo of America: "Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo is now available on My Nintendo store, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required. Available while supplies last."

Unfortunately, in other regions like Europe, the wider launch for Alarmo has been delayed from mid-January to "early March".

Some of themes included with Alarmo highlight popular Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 3. There's also a new theme based on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.