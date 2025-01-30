Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Those who enjoy a little slice of weirdness in their gaming might want to keep an eye on this one. Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Dexai Arts have today released the first-person bouncer simulator Techno Banter on the Switch eShop and it looks... strange.

This is a game all about deciding which party guests get into a club and which are told to take a hike. It's a similar concept to what we've seen in the likes of Papers, Please and Lil' Guardsman, but Techno Banter mixes things up with, you guessed it, banter. You'll have to use your wit to hit any unruly potential guests with clever comebacks, keeping the party vibing and keeping the line in check.

Oh yes, we almost forgot. Your bouncer character, Nill, is a jacked dog/man in a muscle-fit top. In fact, a lot of the guests are anthropomorphised animals or equally disturbing nightmare-fuel. Hey, we said it looked weird!

The above launch trailer gives us a taste of what we're in for with Techno Banter, showcasing some of the tight dialogue and trippy visuals you can expect to find along the way. We'll also add some screenshots below, so you can get a closer look.

It's strangely giving us the vibes of a haunted episode of Bojack Horseman, but with the threat of the end of the world hanging over the whole thing. Kinda neat, no?

Techno Banter is now available on the Switch eShop.

Does this one look up your street? Join the line and let us know in the comments.