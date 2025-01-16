Original Story: The Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP developer Dragami Games has not only continued to address various issues with multiple patches but it's also adding additional content to the game.
With this in mind, Dragami Games company CEO Yoshima Yasuda has now announced the team will be adding a photo mode "soon". Nothing else was detailed, but typically these modes allow you to take shots of the main character and sometimes even change the outfits and camera settings.
"We will be implementing Photo Mode in LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP soon. Keep an eye out for it!"
This announcement follows on from an update last week which added a new outfit for Juliet. The team also addressed multiple bugs in the same patch. You can find out more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.
Here's some PR about this updated version of the "legendary zombie hunter" outing:
"Lollipop Chainsaw, which sold 1.24 million copies worldwide, is back with the latest graphics! The cheerleader Juliet, born into a family of zombie hunters, uses her trusty chainsaw to rip and tear through the undead! But now that RePOP adds speedier chainsaw action and auto-fire for her chainsaw blaster, the action never slows down till the very end! And it's not just the gameplay that's been improved, the visuals and soundtrack have been powered up too! Don't miss out on this unparalleled zombie hunting adventure!"