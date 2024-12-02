Visions of Mana director Ryosuke Yoshida has announced that he left the NetEase-owned Ouka Studios at the end of October and has since taken up a position at Square Enix.

Yoshida's formal departure follows a report from earlier this year that NetEase was cutting all but a handful of jobs at the development studio soon after Visions' release.

In a post shared to Yoshida's Twitter, the director stated that he is "grateful to the development team and NetEase for their support", describing the whole Visions process as "a very good experience". He starts his position at Square Enix — Visions' publisher — this month, where he promises to do his best "to make a game that many people can enjoy".

— Ryosuke Yoshida (@YoshidaBeer) December 2, 2024

As you will likely be aware, Visions of Mana never made its way over to Switch after launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC earlier this year. The series itself has a history with Nintendo consoles, of course, and so does Yoshida — a former Capcom employee who worked on Monster Hunter Generations and Resident Evil 5, amongst others.

Here's hoping that the new role at Square Enix means we'll see more of Yoshida's work on Nintendo consoles in the future.