Following its release in October, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed has received a new update.
It adds a new colour blind mode with three options and also "responds to fan demand" for increased gameplay difficulty and other quality-of-life improvements. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the PR:
"With the new patch arriving on all consoles/platforms today, it offers a brand new Color Blind Mode with 3 options, catering to Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly types of colour blindness. With the franchise’s huge global audience, the patch also caters to fan demand by enhancing the gameplay difficulty – reducing life drops and increasing enemy damage at Mutagen Levels 60+ and 80+. The in-game Score Meter has also received an update for die-hard fans looking for a more challenging experience, as the patch makes gameplay harder for players looking to obtain a perfect score."
The team has also added some "key new improvements in the accessibility menu". Here are the full patch notes:
Patch Notes:
*New Feature*
- Colorblind Mode – A new mode to enhance visual accessibility for Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly colour blindness
*Accessibility Improvements*
Added options to the Accessibility Menu for better customization:
- Toggle Tutorials: Turn tutorials On/Off
- Toggle Assist Animations: Turn assist animations On/Off
- Toggle Screen Shake: Turn screen shake On/Off
- Toggle Hit Stops: Turn hit stops On/Off
*Difficult Enhancements*
Score Meter – players are penalized significantly more when taking damage, making it harder to obtain a perfect score
- Reduced life drops at mutagen levels 60+ and 80+
- Increased enemy damage at mutagen levels 60+ and 80+