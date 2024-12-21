Following its release in October, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed has received a new update.

It adds a new colour blind mode with three options and also "responds to fan demand" for increased gameplay difficulty and other quality-of-life improvements. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the PR:

"With the new patch arriving on all consoles/platforms today, it offers a brand new Color Blind Mode with 3 options, catering to Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly types of colour blindness. With the franchise’s huge global audience, the patch also caters to fan demand by enhancing the gameplay difficulty – reducing life drops and increasing enemy damage at Mutagen Levels 60+ and 80+. The in-game Score Meter has also received an update for die-hard fans looking for a more challenging experience, as the patch makes gameplay harder for players looking to obtain a perfect score."

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube789k
Watch on YouTube

The team has also added some "key new improvements in the accessibility menu". Here are the full patch notes:

Patch Notes:
*New Feature*
- Colorblind Mode – A new mode to enhance visual accessibility for Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly colour blindness

*Accessibility Improvements*
Added options to the Accessibility Menu for better customization:
- Toggle Tutorials: Turn tutorials On/Off
- Toggle Assist Animations: Turn assist animations On/Off
- Toggle Screen Shake: Turn screen shake On/Off
- Toggle Hit Stops: Turn hit stops On/Off

*Difficult Enhancements*
Score Meter – players are penalized significantly more when taking damage, making it harder to obtain a perfect score
- Reduced life drops at mutagen levels 60+ and 80+
- Increased enemy damage at mutagen levels 60+ and 80+

Have you tried out this game on the Switch? Will you be checking out this update? Let us know in the comments.