Following its release in October, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed has received a new update.

It adds a new colour blind mode with three options and also "responds to fan demand" for increased gameplay difficulty and other quality-of-life improvements. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the PR:

"With the new patch arriving on all consoles/platforms today, it offers a brand new Color Blind Mode with 3 options, catering to Deuteranomaly, Protanomaly, and Tritanomaly types of colour blindness. With the franchise’s huge global audience, the patch also caters to fan demand by enhancing the gameplay difficulty – reducing life drops and increasing enemy damage at Mutagen Levels 60+ and 80+. The in-game Score Meter has also received an update for die-hard fans looking for a more challenging experience, as the patch makes gameplay harder for players looking to obtain a perfect score."

The team has also added some "key new improvements in the accessibility menu". Here are the full patch notes: