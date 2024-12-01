Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

The Super Mario 64 GBA project by coder Joshua Barretto continues to advance, with the latest showcase displaying a demo of the game running on "real hardware".

Yes, after ongoing demands from fans to see the game in action on an actual Game Boy Advance, Barretto has now uploaded video footage of this, while also demonstrating how exactly the controls, movement, and attacks work on the 32-bit system.

Barretto has also addressed questions about a possible public release. As the assets are derived from Nintendo's intellectual properties, this project won't ever be made available to download. However, the source code will be released.

"I can't publicly release the ROM...Both the code and the player mode are both entirely original, so in time I'll be able to give you folk the next best thing - the source code to play around with and modify to your heart's content. I'm excited to see what people use it for."

The latest video update also showcases various other enhancements such as stage segmentation, enemy interaction, improved animations, and much more.