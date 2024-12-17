We had a great time with the Lucasarts-inspired point-and-click adventure Loco Motive when it arrived at Switch station last month, but there was no denying that the whodunnit suffered from a fair number of pesky bugs. Fortunately, said bugs have been the target of Robust Games' latest update.

The Loco Motive ver. 1.0.4 patch arrived on Steam earlier this month, and the dev took to BlueSky today to announce that it has finally made its way over to Switch. The update is all about those aforementioned technical issues, with Robust Games making a good number of changes across the game's stability, dialogue, visuals, gameplay and more.

The full patch notes were shared by the dev on the Loco Motive Steam page, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Loco Motive ver. 1.0.4 (17th Dec 2024)

STABILITY



fixed soft locks caused by incorrect handling of cancelled interactions



fixed soft lock that could occur when clicking multiple times on don's broken door



fixed rare soft lock when interacting with sister Gretchen and brother Jared in chapter two



fixed soft lock where the band could get stuck in a loop when entering green room in chapter four



fixed threading issue that could occur when interacting with the band members



fixed soft lock that could occur when rapidly clicking on the casino patrons



fixed potential threading issues when showing the perfumed note to characters



fixed threading issue when talking to the highrollers in the casino



fixed potential threading issues when leaving dialogue trees



fixed soft lock due to erroneous character positioning during chapter six



fixed threading issues when interacting with characters whilst drunk



fixed a crash on certain windows system languages when looking at the medical records



fixed null reference exception when an active controller is disconnected due to low battery



fixed background sequences being stopped when an interaction is cancelled



fixed soft lock when loading into chapter six from an autosave



fixed a soft lock when talking to the chefs in chapter three



fixed threading issues during unhandled fall-back interactions with characters, inventory items & props



fixed soft lock when giving the briefcase to the twins in chapter two

DIALOGUE



fixed german eszett character not appearing for lines displayed in all caps



fixed dialogue text rendering off screen when using certain settings



fixed issue where Lady Unterwald displayed incorrect dialogue options at beginning of chapter four



fixed subtitle dialogue continuing to show after the twins escape from the vent in chapter four



fixed accessibility text settings not being applied to background sequence dialogue

VISUAL



fixed doctor Hirsch being very shy and facing the wall during handshake cutscenes in chapter four



fixed Diana rendering underneath the motorbike in the test yard



fixed Don remaining invisible if you leave the casino without following him



fixed visual bug when showing Ron the detective badge at the dining table



fixed the quartermaster from disappearing when using the hint line in the test yard



fixed issue where Herman could show the detective badge to characters while in disguise



fixed visual issues when giving the briefcase to the twins in chapter two



fixed visual issues when giving the sketches to doctor Hirsch in chapter two



fixed Philately Stamp visual issues during the mansion lobby cutscene in the finale



fixed issue where Don appeared in the post credits cutscene

GAMEPLAY



added specific calls for combining the various knife state items with the slippery mixture



fixed Arthur not walking towards brother Jared when interacting whilst drunk



fixed Arthur not walking towards Belle when giving her an item



fixed suction boots remaining active when using them on the ladder in chapter four



fixed incendiary pencils remaining active when using them on the firebox in chapter five



fixed hearing horn background sequence continuing when leaving the room



fixed Don's betting sequence being triggered if you enter the casino whilst he's leaving for the dining carriage



fixed Don and Bergmann background sequence continuing when leaving the room



fixed publisher pigeon background sequence continuing when looking at the in-tray

SAVES



fix for save states affected by erroneous character positioning in chapter six



fixed handshake club lights issue on initial autosave after Arthur drinks the rosebud



fixed autosave icon not disappearing if an action was cancelled by the player

