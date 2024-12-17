Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

MySims made a surprise comeback on the Switch last month with EA's release of the 'Cozy Bundle' and the game is still receiving some post-launch support.

In an official update, the development team revealed how it had been working on bug fixes and also implementing new features to the game including a "new teleport interaction". Here's the full rundown of Version 1.2, which rolled out last week:

MySims Cozy Bundle - December 13 Patch Notes:

New Features:

A new “teleport” interaction displays when an NPC is stuck in their pathfinding in MySims: Kingdom. This will teleport the NPC to a safe spot so they can attempt their pathfinding again If the player has placed items anywhere on the island that block Sims’ intended pathing, they can still get stuck. The NPC will not approach what is blocking their path, so check all your builds for things a Sim can't pass by (conveyor belts, hedges, fences and decor items can sometimes be the culprit!).

Pointer Speed slider added to Options menu to adjust its sensitivity

Increased placed item limits in MySims by 50%, for exteriors, furniture and interiors!

Fixed Bugs:

Randomize in CAS would not randomize skin tone in MySims

Unintended duplication of certain NPCs

NPC Voices changed pitch the second time you talk to them

NPCs with chase quests could get stuck. Now, they will reset to their starting position upon leaving the island

Addressed an issue where players couldn’t name their Sim “Sam”

Addressed an issue in MySims where you can get stuck fishing with no way to exit.

Minor performance and memory leak issues

The team has also outlined how "more updates" are coming early next year. This will include new features as well as addressing the "top community concerns":

More updates coming early next year:

New Features:

Ability to turn off automatic camera rotation, to aid with players who experience motion sickness

Top community concerns we’re currently investigating and aim to resolve in a future patch:

Some NPCs cannot reach Best Friend Status in Kingdom

Zoom In/Out with Touch Screen issues

Buddy can have a phantom task in MySims: Kingdom

Randomize in CAS would not randomize skin tone in MySims: Kingdom

Player Sim can have invisible objects if buttons are pressed too quickly

The dragon costume head on Trevor’s Island has incorrect texture

PC Exclusive NPCs appear T-Posing in the Task menu

Bunnies can get stuck in their herding quest on Trevor’s Island and their position wont reset after leaving the Island in Kingdom

Only one song plays when beside a house in Kingdom; or from the radio in MySims

After hitting exit on Fishing, Sim will automatically reenter Fishing, so you have to cancel out again

The team has noted how it's not able to address "all the concerns" due to the game's age (it's now 17 years old) - meaning it's "unable to modify" the title due to "legacy hardcoded elements based on a different console".

In saying this, the team is still "working hard to address" any issues and enhance the game's overall stability.