We're still over a year away from the next Super Mario movie, but once voice actor who featured in the first film as Spike is already having his doubts about a possible return.

Speaking to ScreenRant recently, comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco said he doesn't have a lot of confidence in Foreman Spike showing up in the second movie. Admittedly, this character was more of a cameo than anything, paying respect to the arcade and NES title Wrecking Crew.

Here's his humourous take on why exactly he doesn't think Spike is coming back:

So, we went to Universal Studios, and they had a Super Mario store with all the merchandise. I was with my kids, I go, "Guys, come on. I'm going to show you daddy's character in a stuffed animal." No Spike, no nothing. It stopped at me. It was every other character, and then me, I have no animal, no stuffy, no nothing. So, the fact that I didn't have a stuffed animal is not giving me a lot of confidence that I'm coming back for the sequel. I haven't heard anything, so your guess is as good as mine. [Chuckles]

Some fans on social media and elsewhere online have also been quick to note how at the end of the first movie, Mario and Luigi moved to the Mushroom Kingdom - leaving Brooklyn behind, where Spike is located.

Obviously, these comments don't necessarily guarantee anything just yet, and we're sure the movie could work just about anyone from the Mario universe into the next movie, if it really wanted to - whether it's a full role, or just a quick cameo, like the many others in the original movie.

The source also notes how the main cast members haven't even been confirmed for the second Mario movie yet, but it's probably easy to work out who is returning at this stage. Toad's voice actor Keegan-Michael Kay mentioned in October how the sequel will be "a little broader in scope" and feature some "really fantastic Easter Eggs".

The next Mario movie is scheduled to arrive in the US on 3rd April 2026 and in various other territories in the same month. According to Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, it's a "new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros." games.