Nintendo subsidiary Intelligent Systems — best known for developing the Fire Emblem, Paper Mario, and WarioWare series' — is currently hiring.

Spotted by reader Leaf Garrison, the job is open for (via Google translate) "developing popular game titles" and has been open since 8th November 2024. Monthly salaries start at ¥305,000.00 a month (roughly USD $2,020), and anyone can apply regardless of education — though previous game development experience is "welcome".

Multiple positions are open for roles including programmers, graphic designers, planners, and sound creators. But regardless of your skillset, you'll play "a very important role at Intelligent Systems" Applications are open until 9th January 2025.

We don't actually know what Intelligent Systems is working on right now — the studio's last game was the recent Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster on Switch, while Fire Emblem Engage and WarioWare: Move It! kept us busy in 2023.

So, there's a pretty good chance its next project is heading for the eventual successor. So, hey, if you fancy your chances — and live in Japan — it's worth a shot!

What do you think Intelligent Systems is working on right now? Do you think we'll see more Fire Emblem or Paper Mario? Let us know in the comments.