Nintendo subsidiary Intelligent Systems — best known for developing the Fire Emblem, Paper Mario, and WarioWare series' — is currently hiring.
Spotted by reader Leaf Garrison, the job is open for (via Google translate) "developing popular game titles" and has been open since 8th November 2024. Monthly salaries start at ¥305,000.00 a month (roughly USD $2,020), and anyone can apply regardless of education — though previous game development experience is "welcome".
Multiple positions are open for roles including programmers, graphic designers, planners, and sound creators. But regardless of your skillset, you'll play "a very important role at Intelligent Systems" Applications are open until 9th January 2025.
We don't actually know what Intelligent Systems is working on right now — the studio's last game was the recent Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster on Switch, while Fire Emblem Engage and WarioWare: Move It! kept us busy in 2023.
So, there's a pretty good chance its next project is heading for the eventual successor. So, hey, if you fancy your chances — and live in Japan — it's worth a shot!
What do you think Intelligent Systems is working on right now? Do you think we'll see more Fire Emblem or Paper Mario? Let us know in the comments.
[source tenshoku.mynavi.jp, via intsys.co.jp]
Comments 12
It's probably one of those three but it'd be nice if it were a new Advance Wars
2000 usd a month, hope that is part time. Unless 2000 goes alot further in Japan than here?
Glad to see someone in the industry is adding rather than subtracting.
@rvcolem1 Currency exchange rates. 10 years ago that would have been 3000 usd.
@Tober I'm not Japanese so I don't completely understand the economy. But 65 usd a day would be tough after all the necessities of life. The variables are too numerous to get a complete picture. Like here 2000 in California is much different than 2000 in Alabama. As cost of living/housing is completely different
That's actually pretty high for the industry wage wise. I thought IS always had a problem of maintaining staff because their pay was crap compared to the rest of Nintendo
Bulking up on staff for the grand revival of Pushmo.
Can we take a moment to appreciate the breadth of offerings from this developer. Paper Mario, Fire Emblem and Wario Ware couldn’t be any more different, yet they all come from Intelligent Systems. What an awesome partner to have.
TTYD on Switch is a remake Alana, not a remaster.
I really hope Intelligent Systems learns from the reception of Fire Emblem Engage and Paper Mario Origami King going forward.
@Joker1234 I had trepidation about Engage going in but after actually playing it I'm going to outright need to be convinced to buy the next Fire Emblem game. Kind of wild with how much I love Awakening and Three Houses (and think Fates is decent) but I kind of just utterly loathed that whole experience outside of Yunaka and Rosado. Just kind of shattered all of my faith in the series.
Plus side I'm guessing they'll probably take notice of the fact that Three Houses sold better, reviewed better, and actually has the fanbase still bothering to talk about it.
Please let it be a new entry of one of these:
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...