Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Update [ ]: Whoops! Looks like this one slipped by us (and many others), but Clear River Games announced last week that Under Defeat "will be arriving later than expected" in the West, and has been moved to early 2025.

The game launched on the Switch yesterday, 5th December, in Japan, and we were wondering "where on earth is the game on the eShop?" Well... right at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend, the publisher shared an update.





Thank you for all your support. We look forward to seeing you enjoy this shoot 'em up gem! Hey everyone! Under Defeat will be arriving later than expected, and the release has been moved to early 2025.Thank you for all your support. We look forward to seeing you enjoy this shoot 'em up gem! pic.twitter.com/0d5V4xbadW November 27, 2024

Don't worry, the physical release is still coming!

Original Story: Published Tue 5th Nov, 2024 17:30 GMT

Publisher Clear River Games and developer City Connection have today announced that the arcade shoot 'em up Under Defeat will be flying onto Switch on 5th December.

Originally released in arcades in 2005 by G.rev, this shmup will see you taking to the skies to defend a world in all-out war. You'll take command of a heavily armoured 'copter and shoot down any foes unlucky enough to stumble into your path with Under Defeat's unique shot-tilting mechanic — a way to take on enemies from all angles.

This Switch release houses both the original Arcade Mode for that vertical scrolling feeling and a New Order Mode for those who like things a little more modern. There's also a 'New Order Mode+', a boosted soundtrack from Ridge Racer and Tekken composer Shinji Hosoe, a fresh two-player option and all the game's DLC content previously locked to Japan.

If the above trailer has whet your appetite, here are some screenshots for you to check out the action in more detail:

And yes, this one will be landing a physical edition of Switch, too. A recent Clear River Games tweet claimed that "more info will follow" on the physical front, so stay tuned over the coming weeks if you've got your heart set on a boxed release.

Will you be blasting off with this one next month? Fly down to the comments and let us know.