If you want to get the low-down on some of the biggest titles in gaming and peruse some gorgeous hand-drawn art while you're at it, then Hand-Drawn Game Guides has got you covered. What's more, you can currently pick up the entire six-issue 'Hand-Drawn Gaming' digital collection for free!

This offer is only sticking around until Thanksgiving weekend (that's the end of this week, folks) so you better get in there fast if you want to make the most of the 100% discount. To pick up the collection at no additional cost, simply head over to the Gumroad store page, add the digital collection to your cart, and then enter the offer code HDG4FREE at the checkout. Simple, right?

'Hand-Drawn Gaming' was a bi-monthly newsletter from artist Philip Summers that ran between 2022 and 2023. Each eight-page issue focuses on a different classic game (Castlevania, Gimmick!, Double Dragon II, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bionic Commando) and features hand-drawn maps, tips and a detailed essay to fill you in on the chosen subject.

🚨Hand-Drawn Gaming Digital Collection FREE with coupon code HDG4FREE! Now through Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy!! handdrawngameguides.gumroad.com/l/handdrawng... — Philip Summers (@heyphilsummers.bsky.social) 2024-11-22T21:59:45.884Z

On top of the six gaming guides, the digital collection also includes a 21-page preview of Summers' upcoming book '202X: Video Game Reflections'. If you check this one out and like what you see, you can pick up the full book release for $30 (or your regional equivalent) and use the offer code EXTRASTICKERS to get a bonus sticker sheet thrown in there too.

Nothing like a bit of free reading to while away the winter hours over the holidays, eh?

Will you be picking up this free guide collection? Let us know what you make of it in the comments.