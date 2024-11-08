A few years back, we looked at the mClassic dongle from Marseille Inc., which promised to essentially upscale the image quality on your Switch and transform it into the so-called 'Switch Pro'.

Well, the company is now back with a new RGB range of the mClassic, but the problem is that based on the initial press release, we genuinely haven't got a clue what these things actually do. There's a red 'Original' variant, which is presumably the mClassic that's already on the market, a blue 'Switch' variant, and a green 'Retro' variant.

Are they just the same device but with different colours..? Who knows. We've reached out to Marseille for clarification and will update this article when we know more. We're inclined to believe that the three options will, however, deliver different experiences. Marseille states that the new range will bring "more options, more modes, and more clarity" to games, so it stands to reason that these offer up more than just different coloured dongles.

As for the mClassic itself, we were certainly able to notice a slight improvement when using it, but the difference in image quality for Switch games was subtle at best, and only really noticable when pausing games and toggling the effect on and off. It's also quite a significant investment for results that, in our opinion, probably aren't worth the money. The price has come down slightly on sites like Amazon, but with costs still closing in on $100 / £100, it ain't cheap.

Truth be told, with the Switch succesor on the horizon, we're struggling to imagine a scenario in which the mClassic would prove particularly useful, especially if the backwards compatibility on 'Switch 2' will provide minor enhancements to your current library. Still, as soon as we find out more about these things, we'll let you know.