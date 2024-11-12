So what did out critics have to say about this latest release? Here's a round up highlighting some of the reactions so far:
"Tetris Forever is required reading. Not just for those who engage with games on a daily basis, but especially for people who are unaware of why games are cultural heritage and deserve to be preserved and celebrated as more than just toys. The new inclusion of Tetris Timewarp makes for a fun Tetris variant and is particularly rewarding after learning about the series' wide and wild history."
VGC - 5 / 5
"Tetris Forever is an exceptional celebration of one of the most important series in video game history. Although factors outside of the developer's control means some of the most iconic versions of the game aren't available here, everything else – including the references to those games and one cheeky recreation – is handled with such attention to detail that this has to be considered the definitive telling of the Tetris story."
"It's natural. It's eternal. It's unnaturally natural. It's the game that someone, something, will be playing somewhere when the sun explodes. It's Tetris."
"With over 90 minutes of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, this virtual museum beautifully captures the unique journey of Tetris—from Alexey Pajitnov’s workstation in the USSR to the hearts of millions around the world. Although some classic iterations are absent, the selection of key titles and diverse versions provides a solid representation of the series’ evolution. The experience is enriched by Tetris Time Warp"
"Tetris was and is a global phenomenon that remains pick-up-and-play perfection to this day, and its history is lovingly chronicled in Digital Eclipse's latest: Tetris Forever. It charts the franchise's entire history, from the brainchild of Alexey Pajitnov to its popularity explosion as a Game Boy pack-in and beyond. A far cry from the dramatic sensationalism of the 2023 Tetris movie, this is a fascinating journey through a transformative period in the industry we all love."