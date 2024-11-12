@Ironcore @outsider83 Tetrisphere has a decent chance of being added to the N64 NSO app since it was published by Nintendo. Tetris Worlds was published by THQ, so it potentially has a better chance of being added to a collection like this.

So far, NSO has Game Boy Tetris and will be getting NES Tetris this winter.

I would also like the SNES NSO app to get the Tetris & Dr. Mario ROM. 😊