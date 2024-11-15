If you're a fan of the severely underrated Donkey Konga franchise from the GameCube era, then you're in luck. A dedicated fan has created a tool called Konga Beat that allows you to import songs and create your own custom tracks that can then be exported for use with either Donkey Konga 2 or Donkey Konga 3.

Naturally, the catch with this is that you'll need to rip a copy of either game (which might be difficult for the latter, since it's exclusive to Japan), and load it up in the Dolphin emulator. That's not even the end of it, either, but for the full rundown on how to get everything prepped for Konga Beat, creator Parham Gholami has provided a full breakdown of what you'll need to do (it's also worth noting that this is only for Windows-based PCs at the moment).

Essentially, however, once you're all set up and you have Konga Beat downloaded, you can go ahead and create your own songs for use in the game. Now, we should clarify that the actual DK Bongo controllers are not yet compatible, however Gholami has acknowledged this and stated "I would like to include bongo support in the near future".

There are also loose plans in place to enable support for the original Donkey Konga, however there will likely be no support for other Namco rhythm franchises like Taiko no Tatsujin.

We've got our fingers crossed for bongo support in the near future, because that's what will really give this project a solid boost in our eyes. The Dolphin emulator does support the controllers by default, so we suspect there's a bit more work to be done to link it up with Konga Beat specifically.