A new patent from South Korean tech giant Samsung suggests that the company may be tinkering with a potential handheld gaming console.

That's not all, though. The patent suggests that such a device may follow in the footsteps of the company's Z Flip and Fold phone lines and boast its own foldable screen. As reported by 91Mobiles (thanks, Tom's Guide), the patent was registered earlier this month via the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), showcasing some pretty clear cut images of a device that closely resembles the Switch in design, but with a few obvious differences.

The biggest one is, of course, the foldable screen. Samsung has been utilising this tech for a few years now, implementing small, but welcome improvements with each iteration of its foldable phone devices. We've also got what looks to be recessed analogue sticks and buttons on either side of the screen, but it's not super clear exactly what these are or how they would function. We're also stumped as to how a foldable screen would actually be beneficial to a handheld console, but then we're not as smart as those tech boffins over at Samsung.

It's worth noting that Samsung itself might not be looking to enter the gaming industry, but could rather be producing foldable screens for other companies. Samsung Display collaborated with Nintendo to produce the screens for the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, so it's entirely possible that it could be acting on another company's behalf.

Whether this device actually makes it to market is up in the air at the moment, but it's certainly an intriguing prospect. Based on the information that's been leaking out regarding the 'Switch 2', it's unlikely Nintendo is looking to implement foldable screen technology into its own consoles anytime soon; especially considering how darn expensive those fold phones still are.