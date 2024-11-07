As part of the Mario & Luigi: Brothership launch celebrations, Nintendo has released a new batch of Switch Online icons.

Wave one runs from now until 13th November and includes characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and a bunch of new faces. These character portraits will set you back 10 Platinum Points and borders and backgrounds will cost 5 Platinum Points.

Here's a look at the first wave, courtesy of 'NSO Icon Alerts' on social media:

So far, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has been mostly well-received by critics, and is currently sitting on an aggregate score of 79 out of 100 on Metacritic and OpenCritic. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars.

If you're planning on picking up Brothership this week, you can make use of Nintendo's voucher offering, which allows you to redeem two select digital games from the Switch eShop. There are also plenty of other places online where you can order a physical copy of the game.

Will you be adding this game to your Switch library? Interested in any of the above icons? Let us know in the comments.