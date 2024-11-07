Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 783k

Pancake Games and Whitethorn Games have today announced that the adorable-looking "Souls-lite" Slime Heroes will be slashing its way onto Switch in early 2025.

This one will see you playing as a slime (naturally), tasked with taking on the guardian of the Fire Mountain and all of its menacing minions. To do so, you'll have to uncover an arsenal of melee weapons, upgrade your slime stats, and learn to master the dodge-rolling combat. Yep, it looks like a beginner's guide to Souls-likes.

Obviously, this is far brighter than anything from the FromSoftware back catalogue, and it looks like the developer has endeavoured to make things as approachable as possible. There are magical gems you can use to tweak your build, the whole thing can be played in both local and online co-op, and there are even unlockable hats to grant your slime stat buffs (and look good while doing it).

Here's a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots from publisher Whitethorn Games:

Gain Abilities and Change Them Up On the Fly: Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time.

Play Alone or With a Friend: Venture off solo or jump into a friend’s game at any time for a fun couch and online co-op adventure. With a shared loot system, you’ll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies.

Travel Across an Expansive World: Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome.

Make Your Slime Your Own: Give your slime some personality as you customize their face and colours to your liking. Find hats throughout the map that not only give your slime that little extra pizazz but also provide helpful stat buffs, keeping you fashionable and ready for battle.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of Q1 2025, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more updates.

Will you be picking up this one early next year? Let us know in the comments.