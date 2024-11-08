Eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have spotted something rather interesting in a new infographic from the company's financial results.

It's an English physical version of the 2021 Switch release Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and it appears to include an ESRB rating.

Although the latest game Emio - The Smiling Man received a hard-copy release in the West, the previous collection was limited to the eShop locally.





...but that game was never released physically outside of Japan Nintendo's quarterly financial report includes ESRB box art for Famicom Detective Club: The Two-Case Collection......but that game was never released physically outside of Japan pic.twitter.com/1LYVv1pgBr November 7, 2024

The Famicom Detective Club remakes did get a physical release in 2021, but it was a collector's edition exclusive to Japan.

There's no guarantee this latest discovery will lead to an announcement and it could even be a case of something that's been lost in translation, but it's still worth highlighting. Again, these Famicom Detective Club remakes originally arrived on the Switch in 2021 and Emio - The Smiling Man was released earlier this year in August 2024.