Eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have spotted something rather interesting in a new infographic from the company's financial results.
It's an English physical version of the 2021 Switch release Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and it appears to include an ESRB rating.
Although the latest game Emio - The Smiling Man received a hard-copy release in the West, the previous collection was limited to the eShop locally.
The Famicom Detective Club remakes did get a physical release in 2021, but it was a collector's edition exclusive to Japan.
There's no guarantee this latest discovery will lead to an announcement and it could even be a case of something that's been lost in translation, but it's still worth highlighting. Again, these Famicom Detective Club remakes originally arrived on the Switch in 2021 and Emio - The Smiling Man was released earlier this year in August 2024.