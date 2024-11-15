Square Enix's long-awaited release Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is out this week on the Switch and if you're planning on picking up a physical copy, you might want to read on...

It seems there are some notable differences with the box art and game cartridge. Once again, Japan gets the cool version - with a reversible cover. The inside sleeve features some classic-style artwork of Dragon Quest III, while the US and European version appears to just be a white page loaded with legal text.

Here's a look, courtesy of 'Nintendeal' on social media:

Although the local box art doesn't match the Japanese release, the West arguably gets the better game cartridge - featuring some actual detail rather instead of a logo and blank canvas.

If you are happy to wait for your physical copy of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, as mentioned by the source, the Japanese physical release does include "full English language support" including audio and subtitles - so you could always go with the Japanese version.

