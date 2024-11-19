Black Friday is almost here, which means we've officially entered the season of super-tempting discounts on Switch consoles, games, and accessories, and we're joining in on the fun too by offering you some money off Nintendo Switch eShop credit!

From now until Cyber Monday (Monday 2nd December), you can treat yourself to 5% off everything at our code store – depending on your region, this includes eShop credit, Switch Online subscriptions, and lots of top digital Switch games.

The best bit? This means you can save even more on Nintendo's official discounts this year – grab some discounted credit from us, and then spend it on games in Nintendo's Black Friday eShop sale to benefit from double savings (cheaper credit + cheaper games = much cheaper games!)

You can browse all of our deals below – just use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get your 5% off. If you're visiting the store from a European country other than the UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - US & Canada

Our US store exclusively offers Nintendo Switch eShop credit – now at a discounted price! Get 5% off your chosen amount below using code BLACKFRIDAY, and remember that you can stock up on several discounted codes at a time if you want to add plenty of reduced credit to your eShop account.

eShop Credit

US

Canada

Switch Online Subscriptions

Canada

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - UK/Europe

There are plenty of great deals to be had for our European readers, including eShop credit and games – be sure to check out Nintendo's own sale for more game discounts. Remember to use code BLACKFRIDAY once you've added everything to your basket!

If you're visiting from a European country other than the UK, click here!

eShop Credit

Switch Online Subscriptions

Switch Games

The code BLACKFRIDAY will get you 5% off the usual eShop price for all games listed below. Please note that some of these games may be currently available at better prices in Nintendo's own Black Friday sale.

DLC