Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

We had a pawsitively purrfect time with Cat Quest III when the cute action-adventure curled up on Switch earlier this year. And now, that little kitty is getting even bigger.

The 'Mew Content Update' (we love a cat pun, if you couldn't tell after that opening sentence) has weighed anchor on Steam today, and will be "coming soon" to consoles. What's more, it looks like it contains some pretty clawsome (sorry) bonus goodies.

First and foremost are the additional five story quests, which will see you sailing the seven seas, unearthing secrets and meeting some familiar furry faces along the way. Pair that with four new dungeons and three new boss fights, and you've got yourself a pretty beefy expansion.

Naturally, there's a treasure chest of fresh gear too, so you can customise your feline friends however you please — come on, what's better than cats in hats?

The patch notes for the 'Mew Content Update' were shared by developer The Gentlebros over on the Cat Quest III Steam page, though we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Cat Quest III 'Mew Content Update'

New Content

- 5 new quests.

- 4 new dungeons.

-9 new equipment (Including a second Warrior's Braid for more co-op fun!)



QOL Additions

- Leveling up past maximum level now replenishes health, mana and ammo.

- Added "Camera Shake" option in Options. Bug fixes

- Fixed rare issue where NPCs would move at abnormal speeds sometimes.

- Fixed French Localization where there are missing characters from certain words (Eg. Charaibes -> Charabes).

- Fixed issue where some enemies' attacks can cause the player to not be able to transition from water>land and vice versa.

- Fixed issue where there was a short static at the end of skipping animated videos.

- Fixed Credits not being reset back to initial starting point.

- Fixed confirmation message panels not hiding properly sometimes after confirmation ("Yes").

- Adjusted sound effects to fade out during transition between scenes.

- Fixed issue where certain passives were not functioning properly with certain equipment.

You can find our full review of Cat Quest III below, where we called the animal adventure, "Quite simply, one of the best indie games of the year".