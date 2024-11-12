Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

For some time now, Overwatch fans have been calling for the revival of the original game, which was taken away from the playerbase when the second free-to-play title Overwatch 2 launched in 2022.

Now, in a new event update starting today, the classic game is returning - bringing back 6v6 action and the original hero roster. Blizzard promises it will include all of the "chaotic gameplay from that era":

As part of this limited-time event, you'll be able to play the first 21 heroes across 12 maps and four different game modes. This event will run from 12th November to 2nd December.

And if you're wondering if Classic will return or if it's just a "one-time" thing, Blizzard says it's not planning for it to be a single event and will be measuring the player response to inform its future plans. Blizzard says it will also be running 6v6 test modes in future seasons of Overwatch 2.