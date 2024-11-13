Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Chucklefish and Robust Games have today announced that the point-and-click comedy adventure Loco Motive will finally be calling at Switch station on 21st November — that's next week!

Those after some classic Lucasarts vibes, this one's for you. Loco Motive sees you board the Reuss Express, a swanky train service full of swanky customers where nothing could possibly go wrong. Except, it does! Lady Unterwald of the Wald-Bahn Rail Company has been murdered and it's up to you (a lawyer, an undercover agent and a novelist-turned-amateur-detective) to find the killer.

Expect perplexing puzzles, pretty pixel art and a good number of giggles as you hop between the carriages of the murder train to discover whodunnit.

Here's a rundown of the key features and a handful of screenshots from publisher Chucklefish:

- A comedy adventure that hits like smooth jazz, set onboard a 1930s express train.

- Take control of three playable characters, in an interlinking comedic adventure.

- Uncovering a deadly mystery, full of twists, turns and sharp wit!

- Meet a train-full of quirky and somewhat suspicious fellow passengers.

- Stop at nothing to solve item-based puzzles, that won’t leave your head scratching for hours.

- Beautifully detailed pixel art bursting with charm and character.

- A little nudge in the right direction when needed. Telephone for assistance with an in-game hint call-line!

- Full Voice Acting with an all-star cast

This one will be available on the Switch eShop later this month for £14.99/ $17.99/ €17.99.

If you fancy even more information on the upcoming point-and-click adventure before launch, you can find our interview with the developer below.