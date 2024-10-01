Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

My Time at Evershine, the first confirmed 'Switch 2' game, has smashed its Kickstarter goal with another 23 days to go.

With an initial goal of $200,000 (£149,583), the Kickstarter has raised a total of $1,561,080 (£1,167,556) at the time of writing thanks to the backing of over 17,000 supporters. When the game was initially announced, developer Pathea Games said that it had "plans for release on next-gen Nintendo platforms when they become available".

In addition to the main funding goal, a few stretch goals have also been achieved. One involves the addition of a character from My Time at Sandrock who will offer up a unique story quest, but we've also got the addition of 10 new photo poses, a mysterious hidden goal, and... adjustable character height? Okay then!

Naturally, we don't have any indication as to when the game will launch. Our best guess right now is likely toward the end of 2025 or possibly even heading into the first half of 2026. Either way, details on the proposed 'Switch 2' version will undoubtedly be scarce until Nintendo itself reveals more information on the upcoming console.

For now, we'll keep an eye on how development on this one progresses. With just over three weeks to go until the Kickstarter campaign ends, we suspect Pathea Games will shore up considerably more support from fans and potential backers.