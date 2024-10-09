Nintendo has released a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bumping the Switch game up to Version 13.0.3.

This patch addresses an "online" issue linked to 'Global Smash Power' not returning to the appropriate levels. As usual, there may be compatibility issues with replay data from previous builds of the game in this latest update, so make sure to save them all before performing this update.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 13.0.3 (Released October 8, 2024)

Online

Fixed an issue in which Global Smash Power would not return to appropriate levels when the connection was disrupted with specific timing at the end of a match.

Note: There may be compatibility issues with replays from Ver. 9.0.0 to 13.0.2. Replays from Ver. 8.1.0 and earlier are not compatible. If you want to keep your replays, convert them into videos before installing the update. You can do this via Vault → Replays → Replay Data → Convert to Video.

