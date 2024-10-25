Splatoon 3 Splatfest Splatoween
Image: Nintendo

Update [Fri 25th Oct, 2024 11:00 BST]: Well, Squid Kids, Splatoon 3's 'Splatoween' event is almost upon us, so it's time to place your vote and get prepared for a weekend of Splatfest shenanigans.

The Splatfest kicks off tomorrow (26th October) at 1am BST / 2am CET which is today at 5pm PDT / 8pm ET for those in North America — ah, the magic of timezones.

The question, this time around, is "What would you be in a fantasy world?" with Team Wizard, Knight and Ninja each battling it out for your vote. The voting booth opened in Splatsville Square last weekend but before this show gets on the road, we want to know which team you'll be inking for.

Are you relying on the mystical arts with Team Wizard, going for chivalry with Team Knight or hoping for a sneak strike with Team Ninja? Let us know in the following poll, and then take to the comments to share why your chosen team got the vote.

Which team gets your vote for the Splatoween 2024 Splatfest?

Original article [Wed 9th Oct, 2024 11:15 BST]: Splatoon 3's "regular updates" might have come to an end, but the seasonal events are still alive and kicking — and one of them is right around the corner.

Yes, 'Splatoween' is returning to the Splatlands this year and it has a spooky Splatfest to boot. This time, we'll be picking sides for "What would you be in a fantasy world?" with Team Wizard, Knight and Ninja all up for grabs.

The Splatfest runs from 26th-27th October, so we would expect voting to open in the next couple of weeks.

Last year's Splatoween event saw the Splatlands decked-out with spooky paraphernalia and we squid kids could even grab some free fancy dress items from the Splatoon news channel. Things might not be quite so extra this time, but there is still some free gear up for grabs with a range of returning Splatoon 2 items.

Which team will get your vote this time? Let us know in the comments.

