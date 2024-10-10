Ex-Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aimé has acknowledged a potential Easter Egg in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

As reported by GameRanx, the newly-released title may be referencing the friendship between Reggie and the late, great Satoru Iwata via a pair of Zora characters found in the Jabul Waters region. The characters in question are called 'Inawa' and 'Rogma' which, while certainly not exact matches for their potential real-life counterparts, are undoubtedly similar to 'Iwata' and 'Reggie'.

Nothing's officially confirmed regarding this (and we'd be surprised if Nintendo itself acknowledges it), but Reggie shared the news on social media and stated that if it is true, then he is "incredibly touched" by the reference.

If the developers did indeed reference the friendship between Mr. Iwata and me, I am incredibly touched. October 9, 2024

It's not secret that Reggie and Iwata shared a unique friendship while they were shepherding their respective branches of the Nintendo business, and this was often communicated via amusing skits or collaborations during Nintendo Direct presentations and other events.

Iwata sadly passed away in 2015 following the discovery of a tumor the previous year, while Reggie retired from his position at Nintendo in 2019. Both were well known as the 'faces' of Nintendo during the Wii and Wii U era in particular, and continue to be greatly missed by fans to this day.