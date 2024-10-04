Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

In June, the talented team at Nightdive Studios announced it would be teaming up with Ziggurat Interactive to release Killing Time: Resurrected - a remaster of the classic comedy horror first-person shooter dating back to the '90s.

Now, in an official update, it's been revealed this title will be revived later this month on 17th October 2024 across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Just in time for Halloween!

Get ready to kill some time on October 17 when Killing Time: Resurrected blasts its way onto Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, GOG)! ☠️⏰ pic.twitter.com/3Cmcr6M2Mt October 4, 2024

As we previously mentioned, this game was once described as "the bastard child of Doom and The 7th Guest" and plays out in a grand mansion, where you'll take on hordes of supernatural horrors, as you attempt to locate and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock.

Killing Time originally debuted on the 3DO in 1995 and later got Windows and Mac ports, with modern platforms to now follow after more than 25 years. You can learn a little bit more about this one in our announcement post: