Update [Wed 23rd Oct, 2024 00:15 BST]:

Update 1.6 for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has now officially gone live. It contains some Switch-specific fixes as well as fixes for all platforms. Below is the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:





More details here:



Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Bug Fixes | 1.6 Update Notes (22/10/24)

Today’s update includes fixes for a number of current issues across all platforms for Classic Mode, Classic II and more! Update Notes 1.60

Thank you everyone who has reached out to us with supporting information on these bugs. Nintendo Switch:

– Fixed a crash encountered while playing as Bloodless or Miriam in the Glacial Tomb stage.

– Fixed crashes that occur in couple of the cutscenes. All Platforms

– Fixed a soft lock that would occur while purchasing / selling items

– Fixed spawn issue with Morte enemies in Classic Mode

– Fixed long loading times when playing Classic Mode

– Fixed the missing glow effect within the Archive

– Fixed an issue where Valefar’s jackpot SFX continues to play if Dominique dies in Classic II

Original article [Sat 19th Oct, 2024 08:00 BST]:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night didn't arrive in the best state on the Switch, but it's been continually updated with new content, features and fixes. The next one has now been announced for "all platforms" and will be arriving early next week.

This update will include bug fixes addressing a store soft lock issue, classic mode slow loads and a fix for the Switch-specific Glacial Tomb crash. Here's the full message, courtesy of the Bloodstained social media account:

"Update 1.6 on all platforms arrives Oct 22 - 3pm UTC / 4pm BST / 5pm CET / 8am PDT / 11pm HKT / 12:01am JST (next day) This update fixes bugs including: Store soft lock, Classic Mode slow loads and the Nintendo Switch Glacial Tomb crash. Thanks for playing!"





This update fixes bugs including: Store soft lock, Classic Mode slow loads and the Nintendo Switch Glacial Tomb crash.



This news follows an update earlier this month about director Shūtarō Īda stepping down from development on the Bloodstained sequel due to health issues.