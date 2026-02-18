The Virtual Boy app for Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack launched this week, giving many Nintendo fans the very first chance to play these games in an official capacity.
Some older die-hards may have an original VB knocking around or might have sampled its monochrome delights sometime over the last 30 years, but for many players — especially in Europe, where the system never launched — this is likely their first taste of Nintendo's other Boy.
Yes, we all know this curio was a commercial failure, but its slight library still contains worthwhile experiences, and the promise of more games (including two that were completed but shelved and have languished in Nintendo's vault for three decades) makes NSO an ideal venue to dip into the catalogue without forking out for original hardware. Granted, at $99.99 / £66.99, the VB Switch accessory isn't cheap either, but an original Virtual Boy in decent, working order will set you back a lot more than that.
At launch, there are seven games, with a further nine scheduled throughout 2026 (including Mario's Tennis, the first entry in that long-running series):
- 3D Tetris
- Galactic Pinball
- Golf
- Red Alarm
- Teleroboxer
- The Mansion of Innsmouth (Innsmouth No Yakata)
- Virtual Boy Wario Land
We've got retro reviews written in the early 2010s for all of the games above, but we're keen to get your thoughts from a 2026 perspective. Now you've had the opportunity to play these games, what review score would you give them? Let us know how the launch batch fares for you in the polls below.
Thanks for the ranks. If you haven't had a chance to give them all a thorough play just yet (hey, they only dropped yesterday!), you can rate them as usual via their individual game pages whenever you like, and the polls above also appear at the bottom of our retro reviews.
We'll be publishing the resulting dynamic, real-time ranking of the VB Nintendo Classics line soon, but if you just can't wait, you can check out the order as things stand in our ranked list of all 22 Virtual Boy games, NSO or no.
And as always, let us know if you're enjoying seeing red in the usual place.