The Virtual Boy app for Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack launched this week, giving many Nintendo fans the very first chance to play these games in an official capacity.

Some older die-hards may have an original VB knocking around or might have sampled its monochrome delights sometime over the last 30 years, but for many players — especially in Europe, where the system never launched — this is likely their first taste of Nintendo's other Boy.

Yes, we all know this curio was a commercial failure, but its slight library still contains worthwhile experiences, and the promise of more games (including two that were completed but shelved and have languished in Nintendo's vault for three decades) makes NSO an ideal venue to dip into the catalogue without forking out for original hardware. Granted, at $99.99 / £66.99, the VB Switch accessory isn't cheap either, but an original Virtual Boy in decent, working order will set you back a lot more than that.

At launch, there are seven games, with a further nine scheduled throughout 2026 (including Mario's Tennis, the first entry in that long-running series):

We've got retro reviews written in the early 2010s for all of the games above, but we're keen to get your thoughts from a 2026 perspective. Now you've had the opportunity to play these games, what review score would you give them? Let us know how the launch batch fares for you in the polls below.

What score would you give 3D Tetris (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give 3D Tetris (VB)? (31 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 10 % 9 - Excellent 6 % 8 - Great 13 % 7 - Good 6 % 6 - Not Bad 16 % 5 - Average 13 % 4 - Poor 6 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 10 % 1 - Abysmal 19 %

What score would you give Galactic Pinball (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Galactic Pinball (VB)? (23 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 17 % 9 - Excellent 9 % 8 - Great 9 % 7 - Good 22 % 6 - Not Bad 9 % 5 - Average 4 % 4 - Poor 13 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 17 %

What score would you give Golf (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Golf (VB)? (17 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 12 % 9 - Excellent 12 % 8 - Great 0% 7 - Good 0% 6 - Not Bad 6 % 5 - Average 12 % 4 - Poor 18 % 3 - Bad 6 % 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 35 %

What score would you give Red Alarm (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Red Alarm (VB)? (26 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 12 % 9 - Excellent 15 % 8 - Great 8 % 7 - Good 19 % 6 - Not Bad 15 % 5 - Average 8 % 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 4 % 1 - Abysmal 19 %

What score would you give Innsmouth no Yakata (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Innsmouth no Yakata (VB)? (13 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 15 % 9 - Excellent 0% 8 - Great 8 % 7 - Good 15 % 6 - Not Bad 0% 5 - Average 0% 4 - Poor 8 % 3 - Bad 8 % 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 46 %

What score would you give Virtual Boy Wario Land (VB)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Virtual Boy Wario Land (VB)? (40 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 18 % 9 - Excellent 30 % 8 - Great 20 % 7 - Good 13 % 6 - Not Bad 3 % 5 - Average 0% 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 3 % 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 15 %

Thanks for the ranks. If you haven't had a chance to give them all a thorough play just yet (hey, they only dropped yesterday!), you can rate them as usual via their individual game pages whenever you like, and the polls above also appear at the bottom of our retro reviews.

We'll be publishing the resulting dynamic, real-time ranking of the VB Nintendo Classics line soon, but if you just can't wait, you can check out the order as things stand in our ranked list of all 22 Virtual Boy games, NSO or no.

And as always, let us know if you're enjoying seeing red in the usual place.

