The next Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to be a big one, with even more classic characters coming back, one of which is everyone's favourite pink hedgehog, Amy Rose. And we now know which Hollywood star will be voicing the iconic character

Revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen Bell, best known from Veronica Mars, Frozen, The Good Place, and Gossip Girl, will be taking up the piko piko hammer.

She'll be joining Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and Keanu Reeves (Shadow) — assuming these all return — among many other star-studded names, when Sonic the Hedgehog 4 speeds onto cinema screens on 19th March 2027.

In fact, Schwartz shared a rather adorable photo of the pair on his instagram account earlier today, accompanied by this sweet little celebration: "WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!!"

Amy was expected to appear in fourth Sonic movie after a very brief cameo during Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Metal Sonic is also rumoured after he featured during the same cameo, but we don't have an official announcement for his return yet.

And it seems like everyone is coming back for the sequel: Jeff Fowler will remain in the director's chair, while Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Films and Toru Nakahara are also on-board as producers.

And the Sonic series isn't stopping at another numbered movie, either. Late last year, Variety reported that a new 'Sonic Universe' spin-off is in the works for 2028. So the blue blur is steadily becoming a multi-media monster.

What do you think of Amy Rose's casting? Let us know in the comments.