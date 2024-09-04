The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series celebrates 25 years this month and although there's not been much talk about this milestone, the social channels for this series have now generated some discussion online.

Activision's official social media account for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on 'X' has been updated with a new banner and logo acknowledging the 25th anniversary of the long-running skateboarding series. It seems the copyright is also marked with a '2024' date, which has led to even more speculation.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater has updated its social media accounts for its 25th anniversary pic.twitter.com/WtiIHG2dla September 1, 2024

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series started life on the PlayStation in 1999 (with a N64 version in the following year) and spawned multiple sequels, spin-offs and even some Nintendo exclusives over the years. Most recently, fans got the revival of the original two games in 2020, with the same package (Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2) eventually showing up on the Switch in 2021.

Of course, this little update follows news in 2022 about Activision reportedly axing remasters of the third and fourth games. So in other words, this might not necessarily lead to anything, but if there are any significant developments though, we'll let you know.