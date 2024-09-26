Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment has revealed that the cosy puzzle matching title Woodo will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

There's no launch window for this one yet, but we suspect it'll be one to keep a close eye on in the coming months. It's giving off heavy Unpacking vibes with its relaxing, simplistic gameplay in which you simply need to match the wooden shapes from your inventory to the corresponding item located within the scene.

Sure, you don't need to move stuff around like you do in Unpacking, but we reckon Woodo retains the same sense of satisfaction once everything is matched up and the scene is complete. It's super chill, too: there's no timer or anything that would even suggest an element of competition, and the scenes even come complete with calming music and an accompanying soothing narration as you slowly put the world together.

Let's check out the key features:

- Assemble beautiful dioramas piece by piece

- Immerse yourself in Foxy's heartwarming journey

- Relax to a soothing narration and lighthearted scenery

- Get carried away by adventurous and nostalgic feelings

- Joyfully simple gameplay and plenty of emotional moments together become a mood bettering experience

Admittedly, we're curious how this one will perform on the Switch. The trailer is showcasing some impressively realistic models and lighting effects, so hopefully the Switch version will be able to retain the same level of performance as its console peers.

Let us know in the comments below what you make of Woodo so far. Will you be picking it up?