Publisher and developer Mad Mimic has revealed that its upcoming pirate-themed action-adventure Mark of the Deep will be swashbuckling its way onto Switch on 8th October.

After his ship mysteriously crashes off the coast of a spooky cursed island, Marcus "Rookie" Ramsey sets out to reassemble his crew and take down whatever monsters, gangs or nefarious cult leaders stand in his way.

The developer cites Hollow Knight and Death's Door amongst the game's inspirations, pulling in the sense of exploration from the metroidvania genre and mixing it with some Souls-like complex combat. We're particular fans of the animation style found in the above trailer's opening, and there's a touch of general Hades-ness in the visuals which looks nice in motion (assuming it runs well on Switch).

You can find a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots below.

Dynamic and diverse gameplay: make the most of the combination of exploration and combat in a rich gameplay inspired by the legacy of cult metroidvania and acclaimed souls-like games. Experience an engaging mix of narrative + quests in an intensely immersive journey.

A new look at a fan-favorite universe: Witness the unprecedented look of a renowned Brazilian studio on one of the most exciting themes in pop culture: the universe of pirates.

An infinitely imaginative world: explore the birthplace of some of the world's most powerful civilizations on an island worthy of famous pirate tales, with distinct biomes inhabited by multiple crews of enemies, abyssal creatures and threats characteristic of each environment.

An adventure full of secrets (and always expanding): dive head first into a non-linear exploration and chart your own path, adapting your plans, expanding your repertoire of skills and charting your journey towards the greatest achievements and the most intense challenges.

An ambitious and exciting indie game: with the recognized quality of Mad Mimic and using cutting-edge technology in programming, art, game design and more, Mark of the Deep is an indie game that combines intense authorial passion with the highest standards of production industry games.

Mark of the Deep will weigh anchor on the Switch eShop next week for $24.99 (or your regional equivalent).

What do you make of this one? Think you'll check it out? Let us know in the comments.