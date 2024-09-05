Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

The latest game set in the Touhou universe has landed on Switch, with Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost now available from the Switch eShop.

Described as a "rhythm bullet hell", this one offers two different gameplay styles: "Danmaku mode," where you'll take down bosses unleashing bullets to the beat, and "Kagura mode," which is your traditional falling-notes style of rhythm game.

The tunes are the stars of the show here, and boy are there a lot on offer. The base game contains over 100 tracks from the Touhou Project universe — a full playlist can be found on the game's official website — and there are even more coming soon, as none other than Toby Fox has announced that he's working on a rearrangement for the game's upcoming second free DLC (he previously collaborated with Touhou series creator Zun on the first batch of bonus content).

For those who have never stumbled across Touhou Project before, this is a series of bullet hell shoot-em-ups from solo developer Jun'ya "ZUN" Ōta. Toby Fox released a video announcing his collaboration on the project (found at the bottom of this article), where he described the crossover as a "dream come true" for "someone who loves the Touhou series".

Here's a handful of screenshots so you can get an idea of what this latest rhythm entry has in store:

Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost is now available on the Switch eShop for £26.09 / $29.99, with full touchscreen support for those who want to tap along in handheld mode. The second free Toby Fox DLC is "coming soon," so we'll be keeping an eye out for that one over the coming months.

