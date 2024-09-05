The latest game set in the Touhou universe has landed on Switch, with Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost now available from the Switch eShop.
Described as a "rhythm bullet hell", this one offers two different gameplay styles: "Danmaku mode," where you'll take down bosses unleashing bullets to the beat, and "Kagura mode," which is your traditional falling-notes style of rhythm game.
The tunes are the stars of the show here, and boy are there a lot on offer. The base game contains over 100 tracks from the Touhou Project universe — a full playlist can be found on the game's official website — and there are even more coming soon, as none other than Toby Fox has announced that he's working on a rearrangement for the game's upcoming second free DLC (he previously collaborated with Touhou series creator Zun on the first batch of bonus content).
For those who have never stumbled across Touhou Project before, this is a series of bullet hell shoot-em-ups from solo developer Jun'ya "ZUN" Ōta. Toby Fox released a video announcing his collaboration on the project (found at the bottom of this article), where he described the crossover as a "dream come true" for "someone who loves the Touhou series".
Here's a handful of screenshots so you can get an idea of what this latest rhythm entry has in store:
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost is now available on the Switch eShop for £26.09 / $29.99, with full touchscreen support for those who want to tap along in handheld mode. The second free Toby Fox DLC is "coming soon," so we'll be keeping an eye out for that one over the coming months.
What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments
Comments 12
Interesting, might eventually get it myself despite having never played a Touhou game before!
By the way, nice to hear that Toby Fox loves Touhou even though it's not particularly surprising as it really shows in Undertale!
I find the Touhou Switch games a mixed bag for my tastes but generally decently made. Will monitor.
“Dang I wonder what Toby Fox music will appear.”
(Plays Megalovania for 0.1 seconds)
“Well alright then.”
This will be pretty sweet if it plays well. I’ve done some time in rhythm games like this. You can get well into them.
I like it when you tap and hold a note. Makes me feel like a rockstar doing a guitar solo. 😊
I have heard of this one due to Toby foxes involvement. I have really wanted to play this not just because of Toby but because I genuinely love Zuns music from the little I heard, I’m so happy I can finally play it! And if I’m patent I can hopefully nab it on sale.
I don't know about the Touhou Project, but there was a couple of familiar songs in the trailer, so I'm guessing these were previously included in games like Voez or Taiko no Tatsujin.
Doesn't really sound like my kind of music though.
And as much as the gameplay looks well suited for touchscreen play, it also seems very classic.
Maybe the Danmaku mode is a bit more interesting.
In any ways, I have enough rythm games at the moment to keep me busy.
I have this on Steam and it's hard as hell in parts.
The Rythm is hardest than the Bullet hell
Wait, it has Cirno's Perfect Math Class?? 😃
Lots of great Touhou fan games on Switch if your interested aswell (Luna Nights,Mystia's Izakaya,etc). Hopefully they get more recognition
Tried a Touhou game before and....eh...it's not for me.
@LEGEND_MARIOID Well we are talking about a game series that opened itself up to monetizable fan games.
The main series is relatively small, however. Very few official spinoffs in fact.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...