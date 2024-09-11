Konami has reiterated its plans for a second volume of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection but admits it doesn't want to rush development after "all the issues" it had with the first collection.

This update was shared during the 'Q&A' segment of the latest 'Metal Gear Production Hotline' broadcast, featuring the series' production producer Noriaki Okamura.

After reconfirming the second volume is definitely happening, Okamura mentioned how the team is mindful of the fact the first volume had a "pretty rough launch" and so the aim is to avoid repeating the same mistake, which means this second collection could take some time:

"We're also worried about how Vol. 1 had a pretty rough launch, with all the issues, so we're going to do everything we can not to repeat that, but we just have to ask for everyone to give us time."

Although not much will necessarily be shared about the new collection in the future, the team still wants to "check in with everyone" on a regular basis - even if it's with a response like "we can't answer that" or "we need more time".

As for the games in this second collection, the team apparently still isn't sure about what might be included:

"Looking at the potential titles...Okay, it's like this. We had HD ports of MGS1, 2, and 3. Or, sorry, not really for 1, but the other two. But most of the titles released after those don't have a pre-existing HD port we could use. Some are in HD, but those would all be really big titles, and that comes with its own set of issues. So with all these factors to consider with the lineup, anything along the lines of 'what's in it?' Or questions like 'how long will it be in development, when'll it be out...' It's going to be a little while until we can get a clear picture, but when we do, we'll let you know"

This latest update follows a supposed finding on Konami's official website in 2023, which reportedly uncovered placeholder buttons for a number of Metal Gear titles including Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.