Over the life of the Zelda series, the timeline has been a massive talking point with all sorts of information and discoveries shared. With this in mind, it seems an official update might have been featured at 'Nintendo Live 2024' this weekend.

Nintendo fansite Vooks is on the ground at this event in Sydney, Australia and it's taken a photo of an official graphic focused on the "history" of The Legend of Zelda series. Notably, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are completely "separate" in this graphic from the "Hero is defeated" and the "Hero is Triumphant" timelines. Here's a look:

pic.twitter.com/hDuj9xTfRk New Zelda timeline places Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom seperate from older games https://t.co/1V1sx2W908 August 31, 2024

The official timeline can also be seen on Nintendo's Zelda website, which documents the creation timeline, and then splits off to the "Hero is defeated" and the "The Hero is Triumphant" pathway (featuring Link's child era and adult era).

So, nothing here is necessarily new, it's just the standalone placement of the Switch entries which has generated some interest online. Nintendo has previously mentioned how it only considered the official timeline "to an extent" during the development of Tears of the Kingdom and likes there to be room for fans to fill in the blanks between games.