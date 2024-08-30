Emulation-based handhelds are seemingly all the rage at the moment, and GoRetroid has revealed what might be one of the most tantalising ones yet.

Details are scarce for the time being, but the Retroid Pocket 5 has been revealed and will coming packing a stunning 5.5-inch AMOLED screen capable of resolutions up to 1080p. This is a significant upgrade from the Retroid Pocket 4, which opted for a 4.7-inch IPS screen.

Not only that, but a new announcement today reveals that the Pocket 5 will come in four distinct colours, with one taking heavy inspiration from Nintendo's own GameCube. This makes perfect sense since the Pocket 5 will likely be more than capable of emulating the likes of GameCube and PS2. We've also got what looks to be an SNES-inspired design with the four coloured face buttons, because of course.

We'll keep an eye out in the coming days for more details on the price and specs for this thing, but as far as aesthetics go, it's looking mighty fine indeed. At the time of writing, GoRetroid has stated that everything will be revealed "next week".

The inclusion of an AMOLED screen also puts a bit of pressure on Nintendo too - in our minds, at least. With emulation devices taking advantage of stunning tech such as this, you would hope that the upcoming Switch successor would also follow suit. Alas, this is Nintendo we're talking about, so who knows?