The massively popular battle royale party game Stumble Guys is finally coming to Switch, and it's falling onto the eShop very soon: 20th August 2024.
If you're squinting at the trailer and visuals and thinking "Wait, isn't this already on Switch?", then adjust your glasses. Stumble Guys is the latest game to blend the battle royale with crazy party games. It's colourful, it's full of costumes, and the player characters have big, black, oval eyes. No, it's not Fall Guys — it's Stumble Guys.
In Stumble Guys, up to 32 'Stumblers' battle it out in various games such as water sliding, kart racing, and all sorts of other chaotic modes. It's also held crossover events with several well-known brands and cartoons, such as Hot Wheels, Looney Tunes, SpongeBob SquarePants, My Hero Academia, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
With over 50 million monthly players, frequent updates, cross-play, and the promise of split-screen two-player multiplayer, Scopely has remained dedicated to keeping the game up to date with new gameplay modes and updates being frequently added. Fall Guys has been a little quiet recently, so if you're looking for a replacement, well, you can't get much closer than a synonym, right?
Alongside the Switch release — which, like all other versions, is free to play — Scopely will be dropping the Founders Pack on the eShop for $9.99. You can buy this ahead of the game's launch later in the month, which will get you a brand new Stumbler, a new victory animation, and 2000 Gems to spend. Yep, there are microtransactions, folks.
Scopely's party title first launched on mobiles in 2020, with a PC version arriving in 2021, and Xbox and PlayStation players getting their hands on it in 2024. Switch will be the last console to stumble into the online madness.
Will you be tripping over Stumble Guys on 20th August? Be careful not to fall in the comments, guys (and gals and folks).
Good to finally have the original on Switch after having to settle for that cheap knockoff called “Fall Guys” for so long.
@KidSparta Lol you think Fall Guys cheap knockoff this? Thank you sir you made me laugh. Fall Guys was announced in June 2019 and went into closed beta later that year. Stumble Guys was released on September 24, 2020. It's obvious which one is a cheap knockoff.
Erm right, but if there is split screen multiplayer it might tempt me, that is the only thing missing from Fall Guys
@AlanaHagues Video is private
Oh, gosh.
F2P games again. 🙄
The micro transaction behind the game. 😑
Will not support the game, don't even care with popularity.
I keep seeing the popular stuffs are oftenly equal bad stuffs.
That's why i prefer unpopular stuffs with good contents.
Huh, have never heard of this game before but cool if it's coming to Switch and might give it at least a try since it's free-to-play as long as my friends are up to it - too bad the video is currently private so I can't see it in action!
@JokerCK ... this was clearly a joke they made
@Bunkerneath Thanks - I've removed it for now and I'll pop it back in when it's officially live
Sigh. Why does this read like a big fat joke?
Huh, I thought this had been on Switch for ages? No, not confusing it for Fall Guys. I guess it’s just got that same look and vibe as a lot of the other cheap and quick cash in titles plaguing the eShop at the moment.
Literally yesterday I learned this thing exists because, I kid you not, I saw figures for it. My immediate reaction was "a Fall Guys knock-off so popular it has its own figures?"
@Ogbert There's a cash grab Fall Guys clone on the eshop called Clumsy Rush. Is that the one you're thinking of?
"Dive Chaps." WHY is no-one talking about this joke?
More people probably play this than the original game XD
@JokerCK you missed the point of his comment entirely, jeez.
Oh, the video doesn't even show game play? Just a pre-order dance, that no one will use, great....
Yikes, not even a lick of gameplay.
