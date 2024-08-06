Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

The massively popular battle royale party game Stumble Guys is finally coming to Switch, and it's falling onto the eShop very soon: 20th August 2024.

If you're squinting at the trailer and visuals and thinking "Wait, isn't this already on Switch?", then adjust your glasses. Stumble Guys is the latest game to blend the battle royale with crazy party games. It's colourful, it's full of costumes, and the player characters have big, black, oval eyes. No, it's not Fall Guys — it's Stumble Guys.

In Stumble Guys, up to 32 'Stumblers' battle it out in various games such as water sliding, kart racing, and all sorts of other chaotic modes. It's also held crossover events with several well-known brands and cartoons, such as Hot Wheels, Looney Tunes, SpongeBob SquarePants, My Hero Academia, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

With over 50 million monthly players, frequent updates, cross-play, and the promise of split-screen two-player multiplayer, Scopely has remained dedicated to keeping the game up to date with new gameplay modes and updates being frequently added. Fall Guys has been a little quiet recently, so if you're looking for a replacement, well, you can't get much closer than a synonym, right?

Alongside the Switch release — which, like all other versions, is free to play — Scopely will be dropping the Founders Pack on the eShop for $9.99. You can buy this ahead of the game's launch later in the month, which will get you a brand new Stumbler, a new victory animation, and 2000 Gems to spend. Yep, there are microtransactions, folks.

Scopely's party title first launched on mobiles in 2020, with a PC version arriving in 2021, and Xbox and PlayStation players getting their hands on it in 2024. Switch will be the last console to stumble into the online madness.

Will you be tripping over Stumble Guys on 20th August? Be careful not to fall in the comments, guys (and gals and folks).