After even more merch to pad out your Zelda collection? The European My Nintendo Store is now home to a special 'Pop-Up Store' section, stocked up with Hylian-themed pins and clothing — much of which has long been exclusive to Japan.

Pin fans, this is one for you. The Zelda pop-up store is now home to seven exclusive pins available for £12.99 / €14.99 each. The range includes an Ocarina, Majora's Mask, a Korok leaf, a Hylian Shield, a Heart Container and more. Each pin is made with zinc alloy and measures in at approximately 3.4 x 4 x 0.3 cm.

There's also a Tears of the Kingdom decayed Master Sword pin available for the same price, for those who want to show their love for Link's latest adventure.

According to @NintendoActu on Twitter, these pins made an appearance at this year's Japan Expo Paris, so this is a prime time to snatch them up for those who weren't able to attend.

Of course, it's not just pins in the Zelda pop-up shop. The online store is also home to exclusive clothing and stationery items — not all of which were previously unique to Japan, but they have us reaching for our wallets nonetheless.

