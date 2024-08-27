After even more merch to pad out your Zelda collection? The European My Nintendo Store is now home to a special 'Pop-Up Store' section, stocked up with Hylian-themed pins and clothing — much of which has long been exclusive to Japan.
Pin fans, this is one for you. The Zelda pop-up store is now home to seven exclusive pins available for £12.99 / €14.99 each. The range includes an Ocarina, Majora's Mask, a Korok leaf, a Hylian Shield, a Heart Container and more. Each pin is made with zinc alloy and measures in at approximately 3.4 x 4 x 0.3 cm.
There's also a Tears of the Kingdom decayed Master Sword pin available for the same price, for those who want to show their love for Link's latest adventure.
According to @NintendoActu on Twitter, these pins made an appearance at this year's Japan Expo Paris, so this is a prime time to snatch them up for those who weren't able to attend.
Of course, it's not just pins in the Zelda pop-up shop. The online store is also home to exclusive clothing and stationery items — not all of which were previously unique to Japan, but they have us reaching for our wallets nonetheless.
What's your favourite item in the 'pop-up store' collection? Let us know in the comments.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
[source store.nintendo.co.uk]
Comments 5
I want everything they're selling...my wallet won't forgive me for this!
Those are decent items, but they pale in comparison to the various Nintendo Store Tokyo goodies that really aren't available anywhere outside of one or two niche eBay sellers. Still wanting to get my hands on the TOTK merch from Nintendo Store Tokyo >_<
Happy for my fellow Europeans who'll get any of these - personally not interested in the pins as cool as they look, but have to say that the clothes etc. are quite tempting for me, too!
Well I guess I will wait on these to hit ebay. As we don't usually get so lucky on the US site. I have a number of Zelda caps that will go well with the pins. Plus I love cute pins for my suits.
They’re more than double the price that they are in Japan 💀
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...