Nintendo is ramping up the marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ahead of its 26th September launch. The latest teaser serves as a whistle-stop tour of the Faron Wetlands region, giving us a closer look at the new location.

You might remember this region making an appearance in Nintendo's earlier 'Traversing Hyrule' trailer, where we learnt that the area was home to some hungry Deku Scrubs — though that was about all we saw. Today's look (shared to Twitter by @NintendoUK) doesn't contain any new information, per se, but it does give a closer look at the environment and some new footage of the beasties we can expect to find there.

Amongst the new footage, we see a singing frog, a Deku Scrub shop and a couple of Deku Babas waiting in the long grass. There's also a funky beat playing in the background which we can only assume is the area's main theme — oh yeah, we'll be bopping along to that one while we explore.

#EchoesOfWisdom pic.twitter.com/pNk2si8rMV Deku Scrubs make their home in the lush labyrinth of the Faron Wetlands, though they're not the only creatures Zelda will encounter there! #Zelda August 23, 2024

Okay, it might not be much (25 seconds hardly leaves room for the most detailed analysis), but what can we say? We're excited for Echoes of Wisdom!

We'd expect to see maybe one more beefy trailer like the aforementioned 'Traversing Hyrule' before we get our hands on the Zelda-led adventure next month. But until then, we'll make do with these shorter travel guide videos highlighting what we can expect from the new top-down kingdom.