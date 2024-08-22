Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Inti Creates has announced that its upcoming card-battling RPG Card-en-Ciel will be getting a free demo for the Nintendo Switch on 5th September 2024.

In addition, a new deep dive trailer has been released to give prospective fans a chance to learn exactly what's in store with this new game, including how it's played and what kind of strategies will be required to succeed.

Around 100 of the 300 cards available in Card-en-Ciel can be obtained in the upcoming demo, and Inti Creates has also confirmed that all progress, including the cards you've picked up, will be transferred to the full game upon its eventual release on 24th October 2024.

Now, let's remind ourselves of the general premise:

Card-en-Ciel is a card-battling, roguelite RPG featuring over 300 unique cards and 50 vocal songs. Players take control of Neon, a private detective who specializes in solving cases that take place in the virtual net. He must restore order to an in-development game that is under attack by countless characters leaking from other games across history. Dive into virtual dungeons where each victory earn new cards to add to your deck, strengthen those cards, then take on the powerful protagonists of the invading games. Each card brings a new synergy to your deck, creating combos with each other and the special Muse cards, whose songs add new passive abilities that last for the entire battle.

Will you be downloading the Card-en-Ciel demo before its full release? What do you make of the gameplay trailer? Let us know with a comment.