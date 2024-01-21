Back in 2022, it was announced the Mortal Kombat movie reboot would be getting a sequel. Now, in an update, it's been officially confirmed by the movie's producer Todd Garner and actor Lewis Tan that filming has wrapped.
Tan shared some posts on social media of himself at the wrap party and Garner has uploaded a short video message mentioning how it's been an "incredible journey" but also warning fans not to expect a trailer any time soon:
Apart from the existing cast, there'll also be some more characters and actors introduced in the sequel. This includes spoiler alert...Johnny Cage, who will be played by (The Boys star) Karl Urban. He'll also be joined by Martyn Ford as Shao Khan, Adeline Rudolph who will play Princess Kitana, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.
If there are any significant updates like a trailer or release date, we'll let you know.
I enjoyed the first movie for what it was, I can't wait to watch the sequel.
Now will there be, uh, Mortal Kombat in this, uh, Mortal Kombat movie?
Hello? Is this thing on?
I really enjoyed the first movie, despite mostly just being a decent action movie with maybe three characters worth even having a single opinion about, filled with fanservice for a series I haven't touched in 20 years.
If this one just goes a bit further into being a well put together story about something with more characters with actual personality, I could be super into it. Also please bring back Kano, he was the best.
Strongly disliked the first film. Like, STRONGLY.
But I grew up loving the Paul Anderson film, so I’m probably super biased…
Eh...Despite it's problems, the original 90's film is still the best adaptation of the franchise film wise.
I'm hoping this one is better paced. The first one had some cool stuff going for it and was pretty entertaining, despite some utterly baffling adaptation deviations and its boring OC main character, but it's just way too long for what it is and has too long a stretch with no real action happening. Something like this should be a svelte 90 minutes.
