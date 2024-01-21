Back in 2022, it was announced the Mortal Kombat movie reboot would be getting a sequel. Now, in an update, it's been officially confirmed by the movie's producer Todd Garner and actor Lewis Tan that filming has wrapped.

Tan shared some posts on social media of himself at the wrap party and Garner has uploaded a short video message mentioning how it's been an "incredible journey" but also warning fans not to expect a trailer any time soon:

Apart from the existing cast, there'll also be some more characters and actors introduced in the sequel. This includes spoiler alert...Johnny Cage, who will be played by (The Boys star) Karl Urban. He'll also be joined by Martyn Ford as Shao Khan, Adeline Rudolph who will play Princess Kitana, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

If there are any significant updates like a trailer or release date, we'll let you know.